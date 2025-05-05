Celebrate Public Works Week at Interactive Kid-Friendly Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 2, 2025—You are invited to celebrate National Public Works Week (May 18 – 24) with the City of Goleta! Join us Wednesday, May 21, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. for a free family-friendly event at the Camino Real Marketplace (7004 Market Place Drive). The kids will love the interactive Touch-A-Truck and other activities we have planned. This is also a great opportunity to get to know the Public Works professionals who are working in your neighborhoods, learn about upcoming projects and ask questions.

The event includes:

Interactive activities

Equipment show-and-tell including Touch-A-Truck

Information tables for the City and our partner agencies

Giveaways

Stop by the Public Works table to pick up a Live • Work • Play sticker and use it to get a free cup of coffee at Anna’s Bakery or a free soda from Los Agaves or Mesa Burger. Thank you to our local businesses for partnering with us! #GoodLandGoodShopping

National Public Works Week, sponsored by the American Public Works Association (APWA), is a way to energize and educate the public on the importance of public works to their daily lives: planning, building, managing, and operating at the heart of their local communities to improve everyday quality of life. This year’s theme, “People, Purpose, Presence,” highlights three cornerstone ideals that motivate public works professionals to serve in their communities every day.

We want to thank our Public Works team for always being prepared to respond to natural disasters and emergencies. Their dedication, hard work, and readiness—often under challenging conditions—play a vital role in keeping our community safe and running smoothly. We truly appreciate everything they do, both seen and unseen. Learn more about our Public Works Department here: http://www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/public-works.

The Public Works team will also be acknowledged with a proclamation at the May 20 City Council meeting. Please join us in thanking them for all they do by coming to the meeting and joining us for the May 21 event. There’s so much happening in the Goleta Public Works Department. We hope to see you later this month!