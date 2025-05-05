Community Kvells at Montecito Book Signing for Barbara Edelston Peterson’s New Book

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Montecito, CA – May 2, 2025 — A joyful crowd gathered on Thursday, May 1st at The Well in Montecito to celebrate the official launch of Kvell – A Word You Should Know, the latest book by author, champion athlete, and Whole Champion Foundation founder Barbara Edelston Peterson. The intimate event featured a book reading, Q&A, and signing session, highlighting the book’s core message: expressing pride, joy, and encouragement for others.

Edelston Peterson, whose new release is published by Post Hill Press/Simon & Schuster, shared insights from the book and reflected on how the Yiddish word kvell shaped her life and worldview. “Kvell is more than a word—it’s a way of being,” said Edelston Peterson. “It’s about choosing joy through lifting others up.”

The event was hosted by Shane and Kristine Brown, owners of The Well, whose welcoming space provided a vibrant, artful backdrop for the evening. Many were in attendance and among them were Bob Magavicius, founder of Specialized Bicycles, Inc.; Amanda Lee, a respected Santa Barbara-area realtor; Dr. Linden Doss, and his wife Shaylen, adding to the evening’s warm and community-minded atmosphere.

Attendees received signed copies of Kvell and took part in a spirited discussion about the importance of kindness, encouragement, and cultural connection facilitated by DM Baker Media owner Dennis Baker. With fewer than 100 pages, the book is already making waves for its accessible, heartfelt tone and universal relevance.

Kvell – A Word You Should Know is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released nationally on May 6, 2025.

For more information, to request a media kit, or to schedule an interview with Barbara Edelston Peterson, visit http://www.kvellbook.com or contact Dennis Baker at the information above.