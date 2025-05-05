Cottage Health Partners with Clearway Health to Launch Specialty Pharmacy Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA—May 5, 2025—Cottage Health has partnered with Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy services company, to develop a specialty pharmacy program that enhances patient access to medications with concierge-level service at a lower cost. This collaboration brings personalized pharmacy support to Cottage Health’s specialty outpatient clinics, enhancing patient access to medications.

The program is designed to simplify the prescription process by assisting with insurance approvals, financial assistance, medication delivery, and ongoing support, making it easier for patients to manage their treatment without delays or added stress.

As part of the partnership, pharmacists and patient liaisons are integrated directly within Cottage Health’s specialty clinics, working closely with patients to navigate insurance coverage, secure financial assistance and manage prior authorizations—alleviating administrative burdens for both patients and providers.

“Integrating pharmacy services directly into our clinics allows us to address the unique challenges patients face with specialty medications,” said Lisa Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cottage Health. “This ensures our patients receive the therapies they need while reducing barriers and improving outcomes.”

The program has already launched at the Cottage Cystic Fibrosis Clinic and pediatric clinics, where patient liaisons are assisting patients with accessing both specialty and non-specialty medications.

Specialty medications typically require special handling, administration and monitoring and are used to treat chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, cancer and inflammatory conditions.

“Clearway Health is pleased to work alongside Cottage Health to provide their patients and community with transformative specialty pharmacy services,” said Allison Arant, senior vice president, client development and marketing, Clearway Health. “Cottage Health’s patient-first approach and commitment to helping patients get back to living their lives directly coincides with our ability to improve access to care and manage the complex medical needs of patients. Every patient deserves thecare we provide. We celebrate and congratulate Cottage Health for choosing to build this program and offer specialty pharmacy services to their patients.”

Future plans include expanding specialty pharmacy services to other Cottage Health clinics and opening an outpatient retail and specialty pharmacy, further enhancing medication access and convenience for patients.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health’s specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. Our team began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. Our strategic partnerships build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs through improving operational workflows, implementing clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. Clearway Health delivers a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients. To learn more, visit http://www.clearwayhealth.com.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.