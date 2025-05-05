County Health Recognizes “The Power of Nurses”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The 2025 National Nurses Week is celebrated from May 6 – May 12 with this year’s theme of “The Power of Nurses.” The purpose of the week is to lift up the incredible work of nurses who embody the spirit of compassion and care in every health care setting. County of Santa Barbara Health Department’s nursing staff will be honored by the County Board of Supervisors at the May 6th meeting.

Each year, National Nurses Week begins on May 6 to mark National Nurses Day and ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, founder of nursing as a modern profession. Nurses make a difference as trusted advocates who ensure individuals, families, and communities receive quality patient care and services. The week recognizes nurses for their contributions to the health care system, both in their role as expert clinicians in diverse care settings and as leaders who can dramatically influence the quality of care and overall performance of caring for patients. The nursing profession plays an essential role in improving patient outcomes, increasing access, addressing health disparities, and achieving health equity.

“Every day, nurses step forward embracing new technologies, resolving emerging issues, and accepting ever-changing roles in their profession,” says County Health’s Maternal Child and Adolescent Health (MCAH) Director, Kelley Barragan who is this year’s co-chair of planning and implementing County Health Nurses Week. “We celebrate all nurses–not just this week, but every day– because they are often unsung heroes. But, more often than not, nurses are the ones that positively impact patients, working with colleagues, organizations, and the health care industry as a whole to improve quality of care.”

County Health is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year in which nurses have played a critical role to ensure the provision of core and essential public health services to the entire community. At the May 6, 2025, County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisor Joan Hartmann will present a proclamation recognizing nurses’ commitment toward improving the health care status of members in our community through leadership and expertise.

ABOUT AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION’S NATIONAL NURSES WEEK:

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the voice of nursing. ANA is the nation’s only full-service professional organization that represents the interests of the nation’s 4 million registered nurses. Registered nurses in the United States constitute our nation’s largest health care profession ANA website for nurses week: National Nurses Week 2025 | American Nurses Association