Cox Launches Storm-Resistant Internet Solution: StayConnect Wifi

Santa Barbara, CA- May 2, 2025 – Cox Communications announced the launch of StayConnect Wifi, a backup internet service using unlimited 4G cellular data and a 4-hour battery to ensure customers stay ahead of storms, keeping their home online during network and power outages.

“Keeping customers connected is at the core of everything we do. Our new product makes worrying about outages a thing of the past,” said Tony Krueck, SVP Mobile and Product, Cox Communications.“StayConnect Wifi provides an in-home wifi connection that stays on even when a storm or power outage occurs, giving customers peace of mind and allowing them to stay connected to what matters most.”

During an outage, StayConnect Wifi seamlessly transitions the customer’s Panoramic Wifi connection to the cellular back-up providing uninterrupted internet service in the home. Wifi login settings remain the same and devices automatically reconnect to Cox Internet when the outage is over. StayConnect Wifi also acts like a Cox Panoramic Wifi Pod, extending wifi coverage and helping eliminate dead spots in the home.

Available Now

Offered at the low price of $7/month, StayConnect Wifi provides 4G cellular back-up service with unlimited cellular data and 4-hour battery back-up that keeps customers automatically connected during unexpected outages. It also extends wifi coverage in the home. The device is offered to Cox Internet customers with a compatible Panoramic Wifi gateway and internet tier of 500 Mbps or more. Cox’s StayConnect Wifi device is available at Cox retail stores or online at http://www.cox.com.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

For more information contact: Cheyanne Brooks, 805-972-2545 or Cheyanne.Brooks@cox.com