District Attorney’s Office Celebrates H. Thomas Guerry Award Honorees Austin Ingalls and Wayne Flick

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office proudly announces that Senior Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls and Investigator Wayne Flick have been selected as 2025 recipients of the H. Thomas Guerry Awards, presented annually by the Santa Barbara Citizen’s Council on Crime.

The H. Thomas Guerry Awards honor law enforcement professionals in Santa Barbara County who demonstrate the highest standards of integrity, service, professionalism, and courage. These are the same qualities embodied by Officer H. Thomas Guerry, a Santa Barbara Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 1970.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls received the Guerry Award for Superior Performance. Assigned to the Serious and Violent Homicide Team in Santa Maria, Ingalls spent the majority of 2024 prosecuting two complex homicide cases.

In People v. Ron Tutay, Ingalls secured a first-degree murder conviction in the racially motivated killing of Navy veteran Gerald Williams. Amid an unprecedented courthouse bombing that disrupted the trial, Ingalls continued to perform at an exceptional level, delivering closing arguments while concurrently handling jury selection in another homicide case.

He followed this with People v. Quayde Taren, involving the fatal stabbing of a homeless man. Ingalls’ strategic litigation and courtroom excellence again led to a first-degree murder conviction. His unwavering focus and commitment to justice exemplify the highest level of prosecutorial service.

Investigator Wayne Flick received the Guerry Award for VALOR for his heroic actions during the 2024 courthouse bombing in Santa Maria. A Marine veteran and former Sheriff’s Deputy, Flick was on the second floor when the explosion occurred. He quickly led several attorneys to safety through smoke-filled stairwells and, upon learning the suspect’s location, joined court security and officers in safely detaining the individual despite the risk of additional explosives.

District Attorney John Savrnoch celebrated both honorees, noting that “Austin Ingalls and Wayne Flick reflect the values that the H. Thomas Guerry Awards were created to honor. Their courage, professionalism, and commitment to justice are an inspiration to us all.”

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to both honorees and thank the Santa Barbara Citizen’s Council on Crime for continuing to celebrate excellence in public service.

Investigator Flick and Senior DDA Ingalls will be honored at the annual H. Thomas Guerry Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 4:30 PM in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room.