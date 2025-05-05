Dos Pueblos High School 2025 Yearbook Selected for Jostens Book Bundle

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
Goleta, Ca – May 1st 2025 – Dos Pueblos High School yearbook, The Image, has been selected for excellence and featured in the Jostens Book Bundle. The Jostens Book Bundle is an annual collection of outstanding yearbooks selected for their creative themes, cool covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage of school events, meaningful storytelling, and stunning photography.
The Image was led by co-editor-in-chief’s Amelia Vander May and Sienna Valentine, under the guidance of John Dent, Dos Pueblos yearbook adviser.
“We had an incredible year, led by one of the strongest leadership teams ever. Six of our seniors have been in yearbook all four years of high school, and together with the largest yearbook team DP has ever had, they created a spectacular chronicle of the year. The 2025 book hasn’t even come out yet, and we’re already so proud of what we accomplished. We can’t wait for the school to see it—it’s truly something special.”
The Dos Pueblos High School book, The Image, was one of only eleven yearbooks selected from thousands nationwide.
“The Jostens Book Bundle provides an opportunity for schools across the country to build a library of inspirational work,” said Kristen Scott, Marketing Manager of Jostens Yearbook Customer Experience. “Schools use the yearbooks for brainstorming, teachers use them as a model of exemplary work, and yearbook reps use them as examples of excellence. We are very proud to celebrate the ability of this country’s future leaders and communicators by showcasing their sophisticated designs and photography.”
High School Engaged/Award-Winning Bundle includes 7 diverse yearbooks: Baylor University, TX | Casteel HS, AZ | Castle View HS, CO | Dos Pueblos HS, CA | Frisco HS, TX | Rouse HS, TX | Wando HS, SC
Specialty Bundle features club, middle, private & K12 schools includes 6 schools: Byron HS, WI | Consumnes Oaks, CA | George Walton Academy, GA | Holmes MS, MI | Ridgeview MS, TX | Windham Tech, CT
About Jostens Yearbooks
Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced school yearbooks for over 60 years. Schools rely on Jostens and their local Jostens representatives to provide a combination of journalism education and technology tools to deliver a learning experience that helps students develop 21st-century skills in journalism, photography, writing, design, leadership, and business while creating the permanent record of the school year. Jostens invests in state-of-the-art technology, best-in-class service, educational curriculum, and award-winning print manufacturing platforms to plan, design, build, and produce yearbooks.
Dos Pueblos 2025 Yearbook Team
Amelia Vander May – Editor in Chief
Sienna Valentine – Editor in Chief
Eva Vigil Garcia – Photo Editor
Owen Wood – Photo Editor
Abby Rivas – Copy Editor
Carly Ridenour – Design Editor
Benjamin Casselman – Design Editor
Brigid Finney – Coverage Editor
Everett Lemon – Coverage Editor
Gracie Weinbender – Social Media and Business Manager
Sage Honikman – Social Media and Business Manager
Abby Breton – Business Manager and Director of Fun
Annabelle Waldinger – Business Manager and Director of Fun
Asher Tucknott – Business Manager
William Parisse – Sports Editor
Reagan Arnold – Sports Editor
Staff:
Masan Aasted Gauna
Ty Abel
Elizabeth Allen
Kaliah Alvin
Katherine Bardakos
Yecolia Belete
Zenn Birchim
Evangelina Corley
Aliya Cuevas
Chloe Diaz
Reggi Drew
Ruby Dunlop
Liam Finney
Sydney Folmar
Julian Fuhrer
Jack Gainer
Megan Gilbert
Vanessa Gonzalez
Aylin Heikman
Sophie Heinemann
Max Heinemann
Isla Herrera
Juliett Hernandez Mayo
Evan Hildner
Tash Huie
Alexia Inda
Carly Lindblad
Jennyfer Lopez Garcia
Jillian Mann
Jessica Marquez Regino
Katharine Nares
Yareli Neri
Wingee Park
Roselyn Perez
Jennifer Polunets
Kabir Rajvaidya
Noelie Ravel
Victor Renteria
Micah Schuler
Karly Soto
Ava Valdez
Jordan Vander May
Julia VanDeVeire
Bella Warmerdam