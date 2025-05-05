Dos Pueblos High School 2025 Yearbook Selected for Jostens Book Bundle

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Ca – May 1st 2025 – Dos Pueblos High School yearbook, The Image, has been selected for excellence and featured in the Jostens Book Bundle. The Jostens Book Bundle is an annual collection of outstanding yearbooks selected for their creative themes, cool covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage of school events, meaningful storytelling, and stunning photography.

The Image was led by co-editor-in-chief’s Amelia Vander May and Sienna Valentine, under the guidance of John Dent, Dos Pueblos yearbook adviser.

“We had an incredible year, led by one of the strongest leadership teams ever. Six of our seniors have been in yearbook all four years of high school, and together with the largest yearbook team DP has ever had, they created a spectacular chronicle of the year. The 2025 book hasn’t even come out yet, and we’re already so proud of what we accomplished. We can’t wait for the school to see it—it’s truly something special.”

The Dos Pueblos High School book, The Image, was one of only eleven yearbooks selected from thousands nationwide.

“The Jostens Book Bundle provides an opportunity for schools across the country to build a library of inspirational work,” said Kristen Scott, Marketing Manager of Jostens Yearbook Customer Experience. “Schools use the yearbooks for brainstorming, teachers use them as a model of exemplary work, and yearbook reps use them as examples of excellence. We are very proud to celebrate the ability of this country’s future leaders and communicators by showcasing their sophisticated designs and photography.”

High School Engaged/Award-Winning Bundle includes 7 diverse yearbooks: Baylor University, TX | Casteel HS, AZ | Castle View HS, CO | Dos Pueblos HS, CA | Frisco HS, TX | Rouse HS, TX | Wando HS, SC

Specialty Bundle features club, middle, private & K12 schools includes 6 schools: Byron HS, WI | Consumnes Oaks, CA | George Walton Academy, GA | Holmes MS, MI | Ridgeview MS, TX | Windham Tech, CT

About Jostens Yearbooks

Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced school yearbooks for over 60 years. Schools rely on Jostens and their local Jostens representatives to provide a combination of journalism education and technology tools to deliver a learning experience that helps students develop 21st-century skills in journalism, photography, writing, design, leadership, and business while creating the permanent record of the school year. Jostens invests in state-of-the-art technology, best-in-class service, educational curriculum, and award-winning print manufacturing platforms to plan, design, build, and produce yearbooks.

Dos Pueblos 2025 Yearbook Team

Amelia Vander May – Editor in Chief

Sienna Valentine – Editor in Chief

Eva Vigil Garcia – Photo Editor

Owen Wood – Photo Editor

Abby Rivas – Copy Editor

Carly Ridenour – Design Editor

Benjamin Casselman – Design Editor

Brigid Finney – Coverage Editor

Everett Lemon – Coverage Editor

Gracie Weinbender – Social Media and Business Manager

Sage Honikman – Social Media and Business Manager

Abby Breton – Business Manager and Director of Fun

Annabelle Waldinger – Business Manager and Director of Fun

Asher Tucknott – Business Manager

William Parisse – Sports Editor

Reagan Arnold – Sports Editor

Staff:

Masan Aasted Gauna

Ty Abel

Elizabeth Allen

Kaliah Alvin

Katherine Bardakos

Yecolia Belete

Zenn Birchim

Evangelina Corley

Aliya Cuevas

Chloe Diaz

Reggi Drew

Ruby Dunlop

Liam Finney

Sydney Folmar

Julian Fuhrer

Jack Gainer

Megan Gilbert

Vanessa Gonzalez

Aylin Heikman

Sophie Heinemann

Max Heinemann

Isla Herrera

Juliett Hernandez Mayo

Evan Hildner

Tash Huie

Alexia Inda

Carly Lindblad

Jennyfer Lopez Garcia

Jillian Mann

Jessica Marquez Regino

Katharine Nares

Yareli Neri

Wingee Park

Roselyn Perez

Jennifer Polunets

Kabir Rajvaidya

Noelie Ravel

Victor Renteria

Micah Schuler

Karly Soto

Ava Valdez

Jordan Vander May

Julia VanDeVeire

Bella Warmerdam