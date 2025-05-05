Highway 154 Baseline/Edison Roundabout Project Nearing Completion

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Highway 154 roundabout project at the intersection of Baseline Avenue/Edison Street near Los Olivos has reached another milestone with the roundabout now open to travelers in both directions.

The final connector at West Edison Street/Baseline Avenue is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 9 and will operate as a stop-controlled intersection.

Work to begin the removal of the signal at the intersection of Hwy. 154 and Roblar Avenue will begin on Monday, May 12.

This project is intended to enhance safety at this location.

Businesses remain open and accessible along Baseline Avenue/Edison Street during construction. Message and directional signs are in place to alert the traveling public of work-related detours.

This project also includes the installation of curb ramps, rumble strips and a lighting system.

The contractor for this $8.7 million project is Granite Construction Company of Santa Maria, CA. This roundabout project is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

Photo of nearly completed Baseline/Edison Roundabout on Highway 154. | Credit: Courtesy

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

