May is National Bicycle Safety Month

The Goleta Police Department is encouraging everyone to be alert to keep bicyclists safe. With the arrival of warmer weather, more people are biking for commuting, exercise or recreation, making it essential for all people to look out for one another and save lives.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,105 people killed while riding a bike in 2022, and an estimated 46,195 bicyclists were injured.

To help keep people biking or walking safe, the Goleta Police Department will conduct a traffic safety operations throughout the month focused on driver behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk, such as speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield right of way and stop sign/red light running.

The following safety tips for bicyclists and drivers:

Drivers

Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.

Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.

Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when passing. California law requires drivers to change a lane, when possible, to pass bicyclists and always pass with at least 3 feet of space.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bike Riders

Use lights at night.

Although not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash.

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-of-way within marked or unmarked crosswalks at intersections

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office provides police services for the City of Goleta.