Mothers’ Helpers Collects Baby Items for Local Families Ahead of Mother’s Day

Santa Barbara County, CA – On May 10, Mothers’ Helpers, a local nonprofit serving lowincome families with infants, will host a Mother’s Day Drive at Montecito Fire Department

Station 91. The drive will focus on collecting essential baby items and raising funds to “Sponsor

a Family.”

Community members are invited to drop off new or gently used baby items at Montecito Fire

Station 91 at 595 San Ysidro Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93108 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 10.

Items most needed include:

Infant and convertible car seats

Strollers

Pack ’n Plays

Bassinets

Baby carriers

Diaper bags

Diapers & wipes

As part of our Mother’s Day Appeal to raise $5,000 in support of local families, we invite you to

make a meaningful impact. Tax-deductible donations can be made to Sponsor a Family or

contribute to our general fund. Tribute gifts will include a special token of appreciation—a

beautiful card sent to the honoree of your choice. It’s a meaningful way to give back and

celebrate someone special this Mother’s Day.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Mothers’ Helpers—a milestone reflecting service,

resilience, and unwavering community support. Since its founding, the organization has helped

ensure no parent faces the challenges of welcoming a newborn without basic necessities.

“Over the years, we’ve touched countless lives, thanks to the steadfast support of our

community,” said Michelle Erickson, Executive Director of Mothers’ Helpers. “We’re

incredibly grateful to the Montecito Fire Department for helping us expand our reach and

serve even more families in need.”

In 2024 alone, Mothers’ Helpers supported 643 families with critical baby supplies, averaging 54

families per month, brightened the holidays for 40 families and 131 children through its

Christmas Program, and redistributed thousands of essential items across Santa Barbara County.

According to a recent report from ABC News, “Raising a child in America has never been cheap.

In the first year alone, it costs an average of $20,384, according to Baby Center, a parenting

website. But tariffs – ranging from 10% to 145% – will make it many times more expensive for

new parents.”

“Welcoming a baby can be overwhelming for families – especially those already facing

financial hardship,” said Executive Director Michelle Erickson. “With limited support for

essentials like diapers and cribs, our mission is to fill the gap so caregivers can focus on

their baby’s well-being.”

Your contribution—whether an item or a donation—directly supports the ongoing work of

Mothers’ Helpers and ensures more local families receive the help they need.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, visit http://www.mothershelpers.org or email Executive Director

Michelle Erickson at michelle@mothershelpers.org.

About Mothers’ Helpers

Mothers’ Helpers provides essential baby items to families in need in Santa Barbara County,

ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive and no parent faces the journey alone. We

gather baby items from families who no longer need them and distribute them to those who do,

alleviating financial stress and allowing parents to focus on what matters most—nurturing their

children.