Plaza Del Mar Band Shell Comes Alive with Bob Baker Marionettes this Summer for Two Free Public Performances

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. — PARC Foundation is pleased to announce that it will partner with Santa Barbara Beautiful and Santa Barbara Departments of Parks and Recreation to present Bob Baker Marionettes at Plaza del Mar Bandshell for two shows on Saturday, May 24th at 11 am and 1 pm. The performances are free to the public. Plaza del Mar Band Shell is located at 131 Castillo Street, near the Harbor, across from Los Baños Pool. Santa Barbara, CA 93101. For more information, please visit http://www.parcsb.org

Bob Baker Marionettes have traveled the world performing puppetry and entertaining children and adults. “Puppetry is an art form that combines design and technique with performing art and cultural storytelling. If you’ve never seen Bob Baker Marionette Theater, you’re in for a treat,” said PARC Foundation Board Member Claudia Schou.

The public is encouraged to bring a picnic basket and blanket, hats and sunscreen, Schou added.

The recent restoration of Plaza del Mar Bandshell marks a significant milestone for Santa Barbara and underscores PARC Foundation’s commitment to fostering an inclusive space where all community members can gather and enjoy free artistic performances.

In addition to the Marionettes, PARC Foundation will partner with Santa Barbara Beautiful and Music Academy of the West to host “Brass at the Bandshell,” a free summer concert in partnership with Music Academy of the West on Saturday, July 26th at 11 am.

“The Academy is thrilled to be offering more concerts in the community, and

particularly at the newly renovated bandshell which traces its historical roots to classical music performances. This concert, “Brass at the Bandshell” will feature the Academy’s brass fellows and teaching artists in a family-friendly, outdoor chamber music performance,” said Indigo Fischer,

Artistic Administrator.

ABOUT PLAZA DEL MAR RENOVATION

Completed in 2024, the Plaza del Mar Band Shell Renovation Project aimed to return a vibrant space for music, art, culture, and community events to one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks. The full-scale renovation restored the structure’s historical charm while incorporating modern amenities to accommodate a diverse range of public events. Work included structural repairs to the building frame, replacement of the roof and wood stage, restoration of the original stage lighting, installation of full electrical service, and construction of an accessible pathway and ramp leading to the stage.

Funding for the project included $800,000 in federal funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), $275,000 in City funds (General Fund and Measure C), a $177,000 grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, and $55,500 in private funding, donated through the PARC Foundation. Private funding includes $25,000 from the Santa Barbara Foundation, $10,000 from the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, $10,000 from the Tuohy Foundation, $10,000 from Santa Barbara Beautiful, and $500 from a private donor.

The Parks and Recreation Department and PARC Foundation aim to support access to a wide range of arts and cultural events at the Band Shell. Arts and culture organizations interested in hosting free performances for the public are encouraged to contact the Parks and Recreation Department.

Local businesses and organizations interested in supporting free programming are encouraged to inquire about sponsorship opportunities through the PARC Foundation. Private donations to support free cultural events are also welcome.

ABOUT PARC FOUNDATION

PARC Foundation is dedicated to improving our city through various initiatives such as camp scholarships for underprivileged youth and funding programs aimed at serving at-risk populations. The PARC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.