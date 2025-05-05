Santa Barbara County Animal Services Announces Return of Extended Summer Hours

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is pleased to announce the return of its extended summer hours beginning Tuesday, May 6, 2025. All three shelter locations—in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Lompoc—will be open to the public from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday through Sunday. The shelters will remain closed on Mondays and County-observed holidays.

The extended hours are designed to provide the community with increased access to a variety of services, including:

• Adoptions: Find your perfect companion among the many loving animals awaiting their forever homes.

• Foster Matchmaking: Become a foster parent and help animals in need, or find a temporary home for your pet.

• Pet Licensing and Registration: Ensure your pet is properly registered and compliant with local regulations.

• Free Microchipping: Safeguard your furry friends by providing them with a secure and traceable identification.

• Pet Pantry Access: Access donated resources to support your pet’s needs.

“We are excited to offer extended hours this summer to better serve our community and the animals in our care,” said Sarah Aguilar, Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services. “These additional hours provide more opportunities for adoptions, fostering, and reuniting lost pets with their caretakers.”

For more information about services, shelter locations, and how to get involved, please visit http://www.sbcanimalservices.org or call 833-422-8413.

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 6,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.