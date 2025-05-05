Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association Awards over $265,000 in Scholarships

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

This year Santa Barbara High School celebrates 150 years and the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association is pleased to announce that we awarded 84 education scholarships this year. The Alumni Association is one of the oldest in the state of California and over the past 50 years has given out almost $3 million in scholarships to graduating SBHS seniors and alumni who are continuing their education at community colleges, 4-year universities, or in certification programs.

The SBHS Alumni Association awards two different scholarships: 62 scholarships this year went to graduating seniors and 22 “Always a Don” scholarships to SBHS alumni who are continuing their education. Scholarships are funded by SBHS alumni in memory of classmates, family members, favorite teachers, and graduation classes. Funds left to the Alumni Association by ex-principal Claud Hardesty round out the monies used for scholarships. This year’s scholarships total over $265,000

We held our annual scholarship awards ceremony on campus on April 27 and wish our recipients well as they begin their educational journey beyond Santa Barbara High School.

If you are an SBHS alum and are interested in contributing to a scholarship please donate on the alumni website (sbdonsalumni.com) and if you would like to start a new scholarship, contact treasurer@sbdonsalumni.com.