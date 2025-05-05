Shop Sustainably at the Inaugural Community Yard Sale

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 5, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Clean Community Division is excited to announce its inaugural Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 10. This Citywide event is designed to reduce waste, promote reuse, and give new life to gently used items that might otherwise end up in the landfill.

“This is more than just a yard sale – it’s a Citywide celebration of sustainability and community spirit,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager. “We’re excited by the strong response from community members and look forward to seeing them come together to support reuse and shop locally.”

With over 100 yard sales happening across the city as part of this inaugural event, community members and visitors can explore a wide variety of secondhand goods. Shoppers can plan their route using our interactive online map of participating locations or watch for yard signs all around town.

Community Yard Sale

Saturday, May 10, 2025

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

For more information and to view the online map of participants, visit Community Yard Sale (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/YardSale).