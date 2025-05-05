Sponsors STILL Needed to Help Fund 4th of July Drone Show

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 2, 2025 – The City of Goleta is still seeking funding partners to pilot a free community 4th of July Drone Light Show at Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Avenue). With Independence Day just TWO months away, the City is hoping more sponsors will step up and help fund the remaining costs to put on this first-time event, including security, audio/visual, custodial services, and entertainment.

All donations made in support of this free community event may be considered a charitable contribution to the City of Goleta and may be tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. The City aims to have all funding in place by May 15th. If your business or organization is interested in supporting the drone show, do not hesitate and please email pio@cityofgoleta.org.

Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said, “We are so appreciative of the generous community partners who have already jumped in to get this drone show off the ground. While individual community members have offered to give to this event, we are looking for larger donations due to the short time period needed to fund the event this first year.”

Sponsors so far include the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Yardi Systems, Teledyne FLIR, Deckers, Goleta Valley Historical Society, MarBorg, Community West Bank, Santa Barbara Air Bus, Cottage Health, and Fuel Depot and Point Market. Who can we add to this list?

While planning is still in the works, doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at the Dos Pueblos High School stadium. There will be food trucks, DJ Darla Bea playing, a dance floor, a stage, and potentially more fun activities for all ages. The drone show will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. While the choreographed, animated light show will be potentially visible to the surrounding community from up to ten miles away, the best viewing experience will be inside the stadium. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Whether the drone show becomes an annual Goleta tradition will depend on how well it is received and the level of community support.

