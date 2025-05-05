The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Announces 39th year of Kids Draw Architecture

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara (AFSB) is pleased to announce the 39th year of Kids Draw Architecture, a day of community, education, and creativity for children of all ages, and their parents, to learn by drawing an important Santa Barbara public building.

This year, the outdoor sketch session will be held at the Casa de la Guerra, at 15 E. De La Guerra St. on Sunday May 18th from 1 – 3 p.m.

The sketch session is free and drawing materials are provided. Local designers, artists, and architects will be on hand to offer guidance and to sketch alongside the children.

Kids Draw Architecture is a nationally recognized program developed by AFSB to educate about Santa Barbaras’ unique built environment through the simple act of sketching important landmark buildings. The program also includes the creation of the annual calendar and year end exhibit and reception featuring the drawings as a way to document and to honor the children’s work.

AFSB is a 501c-3 non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide educational programs to the community about the importance of design excellence in the built environment.

AFSB offices and gallery are located at the historic Acheson House at 229 East Victoria St. Please stop by to learn about AFSB programs and to see current art Gallery exhibits Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment during the week.

Learn more about AFSB at afsb.org.