From left: Henrietta Fore, Marta Babson | Credit: Fritz Olenberger, Courtesy Old Spanish Days

Marta Holsman Babson, the 1965 Spirit of Fiesta | Credit: Courtesy Old Spanish Days

The Old Spanish Days Friday historic parade along Cabrillo Boulevard will include a pair of Grand Marshals that have deep roots in our community. The 1965 Spirit of Fiesta Marta Holsman Babson will be joined by her sister, Henrietta Holsman Fore, as the 2025 Fiesta Parade Grand Marshals.

“Their love of Fiesta comes through in so many ways — not only through their generous sponsorship, but also in their attendence at parties and their participation in the Historical Parade,” said 2025 OSD El Presidente Fritz Olenberger in making the announcement. “The float they created for last year’s parade was one of the most beautiful I have seen in my 15 years with Fiesta. It was covered with roses and featured their grandfather’s antique Holsman automobile.”

The sisters grew up in Montecito and have enjoyed Fiesta for decades. In her youth, Marta Babson studied ballet and Spanish dance and was honored to be the 1965 Spirit of Fiesta. She went on to a successful banking career in Santa Barbara and later in Chicago. Henrietta Fore has been a recognized leader in business, corporate boards, the United States Government, the United Nations and nonprofit organizations. During her career, she served as the 37th Director of the U.S. Mint, as the Under Secretary of State for Management, and as the 7th Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Both women have been active on a variety of non-profit and civic boards.

“In addition to supporting Fiesta, they support many other non-profits throughout our community,” said El Presidente Olenberger. “We are honored to have them as Grand Marshals in this year’s Historical Parade.”

Both of this year’s parade grand marshals will be joining El Presidente Olenberger at the upcoming Old Spanish Days La Primavera celebration set for Saturday, May 17 at the Carriage Museum. The 2025 Fiesta poster and pin will be unveiled at the La Primavera gathering. The evening will also include the first official dance performed by this year’s Spirit of Fiesta Natalie Treviño and Junior Spirit Victoria Plascencia.

Fiesta 2025 runs July 30-August 3 this year. Events and celebrations can be found at sbfiesta.org.