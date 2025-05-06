County’s Interim Housing Projects La Posada and Hope Village Celebrate One-Year of Success

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of two transformative interim housing projects, La Posada and Hope Village. Built on County-owned property and supported with significant County investment, these innovative villages have provided critical services to more than 350 people who were previously unsheltered, offering them a path to stability, health, and permanent housing.

Hope Village and La Posada, both tiny-home villages developed by DignityMoves, offer individuals experiencing homelessness a private unit in a supportive community environment, along with wraparound services that help facilitate a pathway to permanent housing. Residents receive individualized case management as well as access to mental and physical health care services.

“Through the strategic use of County resources, dedicated partnerships with DignityMoves and Good Samaritan, and a compassionate focus on service delivery, La Posada and Hope Village have become models of success in addressing homelessness,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Laura Capps. “We are proud to celebrate this first year and look forward to building on this progress.”

The County utilized County land for both projects and has invested, as of April 2025, $4,581,363 in Hope Village and $2,844,376 in La Posada. These funds supported the construction of the physical structures and contracted services delivered through trusted operators. Key partners include DignityMoves, which led the development of the villages, and Good Samaritan, which operates day-to-day services at the sites.

La Posada: South Santa Barbara County

La Posada opened its doors to residents at the end of April 2024. It is located on County-owned property at the former Juvenile Hall site on Hollister Avenue in South Santa Barbara County. Over the past year, La Posada has served 147 individuals, including 10 veterans. The 80 units at La Posada were prioritized for individuals who were living unhoused in the surrounding area near the 101 freeway. The program emphasizes housing and comprehensive support services, helping participants stabilize medically, access employment and income stability, and reconnect with society.

La Posada resident Elsa Alexis Garcia is thriving since coming to La Posada, securing employment and staying motivated to move forward with her life and is working toward securing permanent housing.

“I love it here; the workers are really nice; I have a case worker. I feel safe, there are security guards here 24/7. I have counselors here to get the help that I need,” said Garcia.

Scott Luikart, one of the first residents of La Posada, had been living outdoors for several years near the Goleta Cemetery. He has now transitioned from interim housing at La Posada to Buena Tierra, a permanent supportive housing development in Old Town Goleta.

“I honestly thought I was going to be staying outdoors for the rest of my life. I can’t say enough good things about this place; it is just absolutely fantastic. It took a while for it to actually set in that this is really happening to me. It is just too good to be true, but it’s not. It’s the real thing,” said La Posada graduate Scott Luikart.

Hope Village: Santa Maria

Hope Village is comprised of 97 units. It opened its doors to residents at the end of March 2024. Located on County-owned property at the County’s Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria, Hope Village has served 212 people over the past year, including 20 veterans, 29 transitional-age youth, and 171 participants with disabilities.

A unique feature of Hope Village is the dedication of 10 rooms to transitional-age youth (ages 18 to 24) experiencing homelessness and 30 rooms to recuperative care. For many individuals who were once living on the streets, access to medical care was either non-existent or inadequate. With the addition of recuperative beds at Hope Village, clients have received life-saving treatments and procedures they otherwise might have gone without, such as surgeries for amputations, cancer treatments, and necessary physical care. These beds have allowed clients to heal in a safe, supportive environment, ensuring they receive the medical attention needed to regain their health. This critical aspect of the program has not only improved the physical well-being of participants but also played a key role in helping them transition to more stable and fulfilling lives.

Commitment to Addressing Homelessness

The County partnered with DignityMoves during the COVID-19 pandemic to develop shelter solutions that would promote safe social distancing without compromising services. The first project opened its doors in 2022, providing 34 units in downtown Santa Barbara. Its proven success in providing stability and hope for individuals experiencing homelessness led the County to launch La Posada and Hope Village. These three projects demonstrate the impact of collaborative partnerships between public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community members.

Together, the three interim supportive housing villages operated by the County have served more than 475 residents to date. The County has dedicated County land and $14.1 Million dollars of the County’s Budget to interim housing projects over the past 5 years. Looking ahead, the County has slated $5 million dollars for Fiscal Year 2025-26 for these projects. While these funding sources are not on-going, the County continues to pursue funding each year, so all can enjoy a safe, healthy and prosperous life.

To learn more about the County’s interim supportive housing model, watch this video: County of Santa Barbara Interim Housing Projects