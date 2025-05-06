Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Honors Four Local Teachers for Excellence and Impact

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara County Education Office is proud to share that four exceptional teachers have been recognized with the for the 2024-25 academic year. Since 1986, these awards have honored the excellence, leadership, and dedication of local educators.

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network.

The 2024-25 Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, Teacher Recognition Award honorees are:

Tami Gunton, Eighth grade Social Studies teacher at Goleta Valley Junior High School in the Goleta Union School District

Eighth grade Social Studies teacher at Goleta Valley Junior High School in the Goleta Union School District Sterling Henken, Special Education Teacher at La Cumbre Junior High in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Michael Mowers , Teacher for the Alta Vista High School Middle College Alternative Education program in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

, Teacher for the Alta Vista High School Middle College Alternative Education program in the Santa Barbara Unified School District Dawn Penkala, Second grade teacher at Harding University Partnership in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Each of the four honorees received a plaque and a $1,000 check to support their classroom needs.

“We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for their long-standing commitment to education and continued recognition of exceptional teachers,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “Congratulations to this year’s four honorees for the dedication, creativity, and excellence they impart to their students every day.”

Jim Armstrong, President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, said the Club has been honored to recognize local teachers for nearly four decades. According to their bylaws, Rotarians pride themselves on encouraging, fostering, and recognizing professionals who serve society and help inspire positive change.

“This award is designed to recognize local educators who surpass expectations for exemplary vocational service. These four individuals certainly model these values,” Armstrong said.

Read more about this year’s honorees below:

Tami Gunton | Credit: Courtesy

Sterling Henken | Credit: Courtesy

Michael Mowers | Credit: Courtesy

Dawn Penkala | Credit: Courtesy

Tami Gunton, Eighth grade Social Studies teacher at Goleta Valley Junior High School in the Goleta Union School DistrictPrincipal Clanci Chiu Merritt shared: “By leveraging technology, Ms. Gunton has empowered students to take ownership of their learning, offering them meaningful choices in how they demonstrate their knowledge and skills. Her approach has not only enhanced student engagement but has also fostered creativity and collaboration. Ms. Gunton’s passion for education and commitment to excellence inspire both her students and colleagues alike.”

Sterling Henken, Special Education Teacher at La Cumbre Junior High in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Karla Curry, Special Education Director at Santa Barbara Unified shared: “I have not only been impressed by Mr.Henken’s teaching skills but have also watched him grow into a respected teacher leader within our District. He is deeply passionate about literary instruction and has cultivated a classroom environment where students make tremendous progress. His impact on students and colleagues alike is significant.”

Michael Mowers, Teacher for the Alta Vista High School Middle College Alternative Education program in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Principal Carlos Cohen shared: “From launching rockets in Physics, to creating murals with students after learning about classical and contemporary artists, Mr. Mowers brings his classes and his students to life with relevant and experiential lessons. He has been described by staff as authentic, admirable, affectionate, artistic, academic, and articulate. I selected all the characteristics that started with an “a” because in the eyes, mind and heart of his students and peers, he’s an “A+” educator and human being.”

Dawn Penkala, Second grade teacher at Harding University Partnership in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Principal Veronica Binkley shared: “Dawn Penkala, simply put, is an outstanding teacher. Her dedication to each and every student, year after year has been a gift to not only our students but to our school and community. She is dedicated to the art of teaching and to every child that comes through her door.”