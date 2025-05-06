SBART Press Luncheon: Sierra Tallman and Carter Cotich Earn Athlete of the Week Awards

The spring playoffs are in full swing and many of the teams who have survived and advanced came to Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon to provide updates on their quest for CIF-SS Championships.

As a result of their outstanding performances, Sierra Tallman of San Marcos swimming and Carter Cotich of San Marcos boys’ tennis were honored as SBART Athletes of the Week.

Tallman displayed historical greatness at the Channel League Championships breaking a league record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:02.93. She also broke a 45-year-old San Marco High record in the 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:04.48.

On the boys’ side Carter Cotich capped off a dominating league season with a Channel League Singles Title. He went undefeated in league matches without dropping a single set.

Carter Cotich dominated Channel League competition this season.

Westmont Scholar Athlete of the Year

Through three years at Westmont Sage Kramer has not yet received a grade below an A. On the court, she was one of six All-Pac West First Team performers.

Kramer started all 29 games for the Westmont women’s basketball team, averaged 15.8 points per game, seven rebounds and shot a ridiculous 46 percent from the field as a three-level scorer.

“Six semesters in she has never got anything but A’s and that’s just unbelievable and it is also a testimony to that work ethic that we’ve also seen on the court,” said Westmont women’s basketball head coach Kirsten Moore. “This young lady’s character is honestly the best thing about her even with the other things, just her commitment to not just doing it well , but doing it the right way is so exemplary.”

Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award

Nicole Buist of Santa Barbara High tennis was honored with the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s Press Luncheon.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table presents the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award to student-athletes in their junior year, who demonstrate the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Awardees are selected by their school’s athletic director, athletic department, and coaching staff.

Buist is a member of the National Charity League, volunteers with the Santa Barbara Special Olympics and helps with the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons bringing tennis to our local elementary schools. She has accumulated 453 hours of community service.

On the court she is the reigning Channel League Tennis MVP and led the Dons to a CIF Championship this fall.

Nicole Buist is joined by Santa Barbara High athletic director Todd Heil (left) and coach Danny Echt (right).

“Nicole is a selfless team player, who brings up the level of her teammates. She is always respectful to officials, coaching staff and her opponents, humble in victory and resilient in defeat,” said Santa Barbara High coach Danny Echt. “ Nicole’s strengths in her game are many, and as hard as she works at her game, what stands out is her commitment to her teammates, and the respect she shows her opponents and coaches. She is always leading the charge to encourage her teammates during a match and supporting them when they need it most.”

Channel League Champions

The Santa Barbara High baseball team won nine of its final ten games to capture a share of the Channel League title.

The Dons finished the regular season with a 19-7-1 overall record and will compete in the CIF-SS playoffs next week.

Head coach Steve Schuck brought seniors Gray Wilson and Luca Villano to Monday’s press luncheon. Both players have been unsung heroes this season.

“Both of these you men are going to be fantastic citizens and young men when they graduate,” Schuck said. “They are high quality, high ethics and great young men to have in the program.”