Sutter Health and Anthem Blue Cross Announce New Contract Agreement

NORTHERN CALIF. – Sutter Health (Sutter) and Anthem Blue Cross (Anthem) are pleased to share a new, multi-year agreement that extends a relationship through 2028, ensuring continued access to care for Anthem members across Northern California and the Greater Central Coast, including Santa Barbara for years to come.

This three-year agreement provides stability for hundreds of thousands of Anthem members who are Sutter patients. This includes Anthem members enrolled in HMO, EPO and PPO health plans who can continue receiving in-network care from Sutter’s trusted team of doctors, nurses, and clinicians—all part of a connected network dedicated to delivering high-quality, comprehensive care.

“The multi-year agreement with Anthem reflects a shared commitment to serving Northern California and the Central Coast,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health. “Through our continued relationship with Anthem, we’re ensuring patients maintain uninterrupted access to the trusted physicians, nurses and clinicians who care for them. Together, we’re focused on delivering meaningful advancements in health outcomes and the patient experience while continuing to expand access to affordable and coordinated care across the region.”

“We are thrilled to continue our collaborative relationship with Sutter Health as we work together to improve health outcomes while keeping costs affordable and sustainable for our valued customers and members,” said Beth Andersen, president of Anthem Blue Cross. “This new agreement exemplifies our collaborative approach to healthcare while underscoring our mutual commitment to delivering exceptional, value-driven, whole person care.”

Benefits of the Multi-Year Agreement:

Enhanced Access to Care: Anthem members will continue to benefit from Sutter’s extensive and integrated network, ensuring timely and convenient access to healthcare services. Sutter is actively investing in expanding care options across the region. More than two dozen new ambulatory care centers are opening, and additional physicians are joining Sutter’s network — helping reduce wait times, improve convenience and bring care closer to home.

Together, Anthem and Sutter have built an integrated quality plan that aims to enhance health outcomes for patients. Patient-Centered Approach: Both organizations are dedicated to delivering a patient-centered approach, focusing on the individual needs and preferences of each patient to ensure a personalized healthcare experience.

For a full list of Anthem plans that include access to Sutter’s doctors, hospitals and services, visit sutterhealth.org/health-plan. Anthem members with questions can call the toll-free number on the back of their member ID card for help.