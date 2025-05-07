Attorney General Bonta: Trump Administration Must Make a U-Turn on Illegal Withholding of Billions in Funding for EV Charging Infrastructure

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

BURLINGAME –California Attorney General Rob Bonta, California Governor Gavin Newsom, California Department of Transportation, and the California Energy Commission, today co-led a coalition of 17 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Trump Administration for unlawfully withholding billions of dollars in funding approved by bipartisan majorities in Congress for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure that would reduce planet-warming pollution, expand access to clean vehicles, and create thousands of green jobs. Under the direction of the President, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a directive to thwart Congress’s $5 billion program, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program, which would expand EV charging infrastructure nationwide. This directive purports to revoke the approval of all prior state EV infrastructure plans and withholds the distribution of federal funds to states. Specifically, in California, FHWA’s unlawful actions would cost the state more than $300 million, eliminate thousands of good-paying jobs, and dismantle a critical, emerging tech industry.

“The President continues his unconstitutional attempts to withhold funding that Congress appropriated to programs he dislikes. This time he’s illegally stripping away billions of dollars for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, all to line the pockets of his Big Oil friends,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “The facts don’t lie: The demand for clean transportation continues to rise, and California will be at the forefront of this transition to a more sustainable, low-emissions future. California will not back down, not from Big Oil, and not from federal overreach.”

“When America retreats, China wins. President Trump’s illegal action withholding funds for electric vehicle infrastructure is yet another Trump gift to China – ceding American innovation and killing thousands of jobs,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Instead of hawking Teslas on the White House lawn, President Trump could actually help Elon – and the nation – by following the law and releasing this bipartisan funding.”

“California remains fully committed to developing a robust, reliable and accessible EV charging network which will help improve air quality and enhance the EV driving experience for all,” said California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild.

“Withholding funding now would be wasteful, illegal, performative, and only serve to delay the progress we’ve made in building a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “We will continue to stand up for Californians and the nation because the future of the planet depends on it.”

In 2022, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. One provision of the IIJA appropriated $5 billion for NEVI to facilitate a national network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the states, making clean cars accessible and convenient for more consumers and markets. On Day One, President Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to immediately stop releasing certain funds appropriated through the IIJA, including $5 billion that Congress appropriated for electric vehicle charging stations under NEVI. Following that directive, FHWA effectively halted the NEVI program by, among other things, withholding billions in funds that Congress had directed to the States for building EV infrastructure.

California continues to lead the nation in the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and the development of supporting infrastructure to rapidly deploy funds to develop and ensure a reliable and easy-to-use charging network. To date, over 2 million ZEVs have been sold in California, representing more than 30% of all ZEVs sold in the United States.

The California Energy Commission anticipates that California will need several hundred thousand more EV charging ports to support light-duty cars and trucks and incrementally more charging ports for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses to meet climate goals. California’s State Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, approved by the federal government, would leverage public funding and private investment to build out a statewide charging infrastructure, including $384 million from the NEVI program.

The complaint filed today alleges that the NEVI directive was arbitrary and capricious and not in accordance with law under the federal Administrative Procedure Act, and in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The NEVI program was created by statute, and, as it is a formula program, the amounts due to states are allocated by Congress, not the President. The complaint asks the court to declare that the NEVI directive is unlawful and to permanently stop the administration from withholding the funds. The states also seek a preliminary injunction to halt the illegal withholding of NEVI funds to the states.

In filing the lawsuit Attorney General Bonta was joined by the attorneys general of Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the complaint will be made available here.