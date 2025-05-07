C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Happy Tails Celebration Raised Record Funds for Central Coast Pet Families in Need

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Sunday, May 4, C.A.R.E.4Paws hosted its fourth Happy Tails Celebration & Fundraiser at Santa Barbara’s Cabrillo Pavilion, raising more than $250,000 to assist animals and pet families in need. The event marked the nonprofit’s 16th year of working in underserved communities on the Central Coast to keep pets healthy, out of shelters and with the people who love them.

“We cannot thank our sponsors, donors, guests and auction contributors enough,” says C.A.R.E.4Paws’ cofounder and executive director, Isabelle Gullö. “As the costs of veterinary services, pet food, boarding and supplies continue to rise, we all have to work together to create safety nets for families in need so that they can keep their beloved pets. Happy Tails is beautiful proof of community supporting community.”

The event, with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, featured vegetarian and vegan food by Whiskey ‘N Rye, local wines, cocktails and mocktails, and craft beer by Rincon Brewery. Also, guests enjoyed a curated silent auction, a live auction by Auctioneers for Good and a presentation about C.A.R.E.4Paws’ community work, which included heartfelt testimonials, or “happy tails,” from families that the organization helps.

One such happy tail is from Mike Loza, who attended the event with his four-year-old service dog, Radar. Radar has received pet food, supplies and veterinary services from C.A.R.E.4Paws over the past year. In return, Mike volunteers with C.A.R.E.4Paws on Thursday evenings at Alameda Park, assisting with distribution of pet food for unhoused pet families.

“Thanks to the incredible C.A.R.E.4Paws team, I was recently able to get Radar’s vaccinations and registration taken care of, which helped me secure housing and get off the streets,” said Loza during his speech on stage. “They go above and beyond—more than people realize. If you’re able to, please support them. It’s not just about helping one person—it strengthens the whole community.” Loza adds, “To the whole team: thank you. You’ve helped me get to where I am today, and your impact reaches far beyond me and Radar. I tip my hat to each of you.”

Since 2009, C.A.R.E.4Paws has supported several hundred thousand low-income, senior, disabled and unhoused community members with a range of resources. This includes free and low-cost wellness services through the organization’s Mobile Community Medicine & Spay/Neuter Outreach program, which serves both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. In 2024 alone, C.A.R.E.4Paws assisted 19,200 dogs and cats with low-cost and free spays/neuters, vaccines and other essential care. Since 2020, the organization has provided more than six million pet meals to families struggling financially and it supports pet families exposed to domestic violence through Safe Haven.

“Without access to affordable services and pet food, many families make the difficult decision to relinquish their pets to a shelter to ensure the animals receive essential care,” says Gullö. “C.A.R.E.4Paws helps prevent that kind of heartbreak and suffering by providing critical resources, and we cannot do our work without the community’s support.”

If community members and local businesses would like to support the Happy Tails event after the fact, C.A.R.E.4Paws is grateful for contributions to help pet families in need. Just visit care4paws.org/help.

For more information about C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Happy Tails Celebration & Fundraiser and to view photos from the event, visit care4paws.org/happytails. To learn more about C.A.R.E.4Paws, visit care4paws.org.

About C.A.R.E.4Paws

C.A.R.E.4Paws—short for Community Awareness, Resources & Education—works to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare. Its critical services include free and low-cost spays/neuters, veterinary care and vaccine events in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile veterinary clinics; distribution of pet food and supplies; support for pet families exposed to domestic violence through Safe Haven; and Paws Up For Pets humane education. C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked in Santa Barbara County since 2009, and in 2022, the nonprofit expanded its mobile clinic services to San Luis Obispo County. To learn more or to make a contribution, visit care4paws.org. Follow us on Facebook at @care4paws, YouTube @care4paws, Instagram @care4pawsSB, and LinkedIn @care4paws-inc.