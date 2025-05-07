Downtown Santa Barbara’s Sizzlin’ Salsa Free Community Dance Classes are Back in May

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for the return of Downtown Santa Barbara’s sizzling salsa dance classes! Join us every Wednesday in May from 6 PM to 8 PM in front of M. Special Brewing Company and Beast Taqueria at 634 State St.

Event Dates:

Wednesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 21

Wednesday, May 28

Enjoy free salsa lessons led by the amazing Brenda Ruiz from 6 PM to 7 PM, followed by open dancing from 7 PM to 8 PM. This event is open to the public and free of charge. M. Special Brewing Company and Beast Taqueria will offer food and drink specials throughout the evening.

Put on your dancing shoes and join us for a fun-filled evening! For more information and to view other Downtown Santa Barbara events, visit downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents.

For more information on DSBIA’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.