Nick Welsh’s Jesus Was an Immigrant piece, citing Pope Francis’s message about being a true Christian and showing empathy toward their migrant and refugee brothers and sisters was spot on. With so many on the right who call themselves Christians yet ignore this basic tenet of Christianity is perplexing. I don’t have anything against Christians, I just wish there were more of them.
Empathy Deficit?
By John Ummel, S.B.
Wed May 07, 2025 | 6:31am
