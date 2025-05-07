Fire Safe Council to Host Wildfire Evacuation and Survival Workshop on May 31

As wildfires continue to pose an increasing threat to Santa Barbara County, the need for effective evacuation plans and survival strategies has never been more critical. To help prepare the community for these inevitable moments, the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council is hosting a Wildfire Evacuation and Survival Workshop on Saturday, May 31st from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Lompoc at Cabrillo High School’s Little Theater.

This important workshop is designed to equip residents with the knowledge and skills they need to safely evacuate in the event of a wildfire. The session will cover essential topics such as what to do when you have only 10 minutes to evacuate, how to dress for an evacuation, how to stay calm during the stressful process, and where to go in the case of a last-minute evacuation. Additionally, attendees will gain insight into how evacuation works from an agency perspective and how community-wide communication can be leveraged for effective coordination.

The workshop will also feature a variety of useful resources to help residents better prepare for an emergency. These include information on Ready SBC alerts, guidance on packing essential go bags, and free scanning of important documents for safekeeping. A key highlight will be fire extinguisher training, which will provide participants with valuable hands-on skills to use in case of a fire emergency.

Residents can register at https://sbfiresafecouncil.org/events/