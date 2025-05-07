Linnea Clapinski’s Game Winner Boosts Dos Pueblos to 8-7 Overtime Victory Over Glendale in CIF-SS Division 3 Quarterfinals

Linnea Clapinski delivered a golden goal in sudden death overtime to lift the Dos Pueblos high girls’ lacrosse team to an 8-7 victory over Glendale in the CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinals.

The Chargers’ bounced back from a 3-1 halftime deficit and kept their season alive with staunch defense and late game heroics. Clapinski finished with a team-high five goals and goalkeeper Stella Lawler came through in the clutch with four saves.

Dos Pueblos came out strong in the third quarter behind two goals by Reagan Arnold, the second of which was a 30-yard shot that got past the Glendale goalie as the time expired in the third quarter that tied the score at 4-4.

Midway through the fourth quarter Dos Pueblos took its first lead, 5-4, on another goal from Clapinski. With the game tied at 7 late in the fourth quarter, Glendale tried to claim victory with a last shot, but the Dos Pueblos defense did not allow a good look and the game was tied at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Glendale won the draw and started with the ball.An errant pass gave the ball deep on Dos Pueblos’s defensive end. Sophie Dent took the restart and sprinted up the sideline to the Chargers’ offensive side of the field. After recovering a critical ground ball, Eloise Shea passed to Linnea near the goal and she buried it for the game winner.

With the victory, Dos Pueblos will move on to a semifinals clash at Oaks Christian on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m.