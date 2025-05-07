Los Olivos Sewer Project Moving Forward — Community Meeting May 14, 6pm, Grange Hall in Los Olivos

The need for a community sewer in Los Olivos was identified over 50 years ago when the area was designated a special problems area by the County of Santa Barbara. After decades of very little action, a local, grassroots group started a discussion that led to the Los Olivos Community Services District being formed in 2018. Since that time, locals have been exploring options, getting designs and cost estimates, and talking about what would be best for the community. Those talks have led to detailed designs on options for collection, treatment and disposal of wastewater.

On the collection side of things, there is a debate between good-old-fashioned gravity collection, effluent collection, or a combination of the two. Related to treatment, the community is debating between treating its sewage locally or connecting to the City of Solvang for treatment.

With total sewer solution costs potentially over $40 million, the Board of Directors for the Los Olivos Community Services District wants to be sure it is hearing from those impacted. With that in mind, there will be a community workshop on May 14 at 6 p.m., at the Grange Hall in Los Olivos (2374 Alamo Pintado Ave.). This will be a key opportunity for the public to ask questions, get answers, and generally weigh-in on the path forward for Los Olivos businesses and residents.

For more information, or if you cannot attend but have questions you would like answers to, visit the Los Olivos Community Service District’s website at: http://www.losolivoscsd.com or email us at losolivoscsd@gmail.com