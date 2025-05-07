Thanks for the great article “Overjoyed About the New Undercrossing.” It was a fun project that I got to work on. I was sorry that a couple of other local people who were essential to its success were not mentioned: Alan Gonzales and his Pro Detail Painting team, who had to clean, prep, prime, double color coat, and clear coat around 8,000 square feet of steel surface; and George Davidson, Materiales de Construcción, who provided the trucking transport of the material from Los Angeles to the shop to the site.

I could also mention lesser but still important local businesses such as Santa Barbara Fasteners, Buena Tool, Milpas Rental, etc. Plus the close relationship with key businesses out of town such as Tell Steel, and Biltmore Fabrication in Long Beach, Carolina Rolling in Bellflower, and Los Angeles Galvanizing in Huntington Park.

I have digressed, but wanted to fill you in a bit, especially about Alan and George.