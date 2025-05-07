Take Survey on the Future of Goleta’s Butterfly Docent Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 7, 2025 – The City of Goleta and community partner Ellwood Friends is requesting your input to help shape the future of the monarch butterfly docent program. Since its inception, the docent program has introduced thousands of school groups and visitors to the monarch butterflies of Ellwood Mesa. The docent program was paused for several years as the City addressed public safety and habitat restoration in the Goleta Butterfly Grove. Now is a timely opportunity for residents to provide feedback on how this program can be revitalized, ensuring it meets the community’s interests and benefits the butterfly habitat. Please take a moment to complete a short online survey by June 1st, available in English and Spanish.

George Thomson, Parks and Open Space Manager for the City said, “Goleta is undertaking the largest monarch habitat restoration project in California, if not the United States. The revitalized docent program will help connect that work with the public—through education, engagement, and hands-on stewardship. The docent program is a great opportunity for people who care about monarchs to get involved.”

An input session was held on April 30th at the Goleta Community Center where thoughtful ideas were captured. The session was attended by both community members learning about the program for the first time as well as longtime docents. The session was facilitated by Carrie Kappel of LegacyWorks, who also created a live graphic recording to capture the community’s input.

Take the survey by June 1st at https://tinyurl.com/zx32pft6 (English) or https://tinyurl.com/438742v4 (Spanish).

For questions about the docent program, contact Leonel Mendoza-Diaz at lmendoza-diaz@cityofgoleta.org.