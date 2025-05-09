14-Time International Bestselling Author Hal Price to Speak at Famed Santa Barbara Woman’s Book Club on May 13

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Woman’s Book Club is proud to announce that Hal Price, 14-time international bestselling author and beloved local literary figure, will be the featured speaker at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Renowned for his heartfelt storytelling and visionary approach to personal growth, Price will share insights from his award-winning work and speak on the transformative power of “following your Heroic Heart.” His inspiring message draws from a lifetime of experiences as a corporate brand marketer, motivational speaker, and children’s book author whose books have touched readers around the world.

Price’s featured book, “A Heart’s Journey Home”, has been honored with several prestigious awards including the “2022 Bedside Reading Children’s Book Cover of the Year” award and the coveted, “Mindfulness Award” from “Excellence In Publishing.

Price’s book has also been turned into an elementary school curriculum to teach children “Social, Emotional Learning” skills.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Price about the “magic” behind his storytelling, the journey of self-discovery woven through his books, and how anyone—at any stage in life—can find their inner hero by listening to their heart’s true calling.

Event Details:

● Who: Hal Price, International Bestselling Author

● What: Guest Speaker – Santa Barbara Woman’s Book Club

● When: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ● Where: Santa Barbara Woman’s Book Club Garden Room 670 Mission Canyon Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

The event is free and open to members and invited guests. Space is limited, and early RSVP is encouraged.