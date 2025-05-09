Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Mission: Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County by supporting families, creating opportunities, and fostering belonging.

What: On Saturday, May 17, 2025, Alpha Resource Center’s Board of Directors will host a Community Open House on our Cathedral Oaks campus. Bring your own lunch and join us for an afternoon of connection with families and friends. We’ll provide drinks and dessert (made by our Culinary participants)!

Who: Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Why: To meet Alpha Resource Center’s Board of Directors and to learn more about the programs and services of Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara

When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, from Noon – 2 pm

Where: Alpha Resource Center’s Cathedral Oaks Campus at 4501 Cathedral Oaks Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93110

RSVP: RSVP by May 14 to tleonardo@alphasb.org

Alpha Resource Center

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara was founded in 1953 and provides programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County. We are a lifespan organization (birth to death) that believes everyone has a valuable contribution to make. Our programs bring ability to the forefront and highlight potential while supporting families, creating opportunities, and fostering belonging.

Media Contact: Jeff Henson, Director of Development, jhenson@alphasb.org or 805-683-2145