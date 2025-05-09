Attorney General Bonta Urges Court to Immediately Halt Mass Firings Across Federal Government

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in submitting an amicus brief in American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO, et al. v. Trump, in support of the request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) to halt the Trump Administration’s illegal mass firings in agencies across the federal government.

“The illegal ransacking of federal agencies and the mass firing of federal workers that make these agencies run has sown tremendous chaos, instilled distrust among the American people, and caused deep harm to our country,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Beyond the on-the-ground impacts we are seeing, the continued uncertainty surrounding the fate of various federal agencies has a real and lasting impact on states that must devote substantial time and resources to prepare for agencies that may or may not cease to exist. I urge the court to order an immediate end to the Trump Administration’s firing rampage.”

In the brief, the attorneys general argue that the Trump Administration is acting beyond its authority in dismantling agencies across the federal government — the Trump Administration does not have the power to incapacitate a department that Congress created, nor can it decline to spend funds that were appropriated by Congress for that department.

Massive federal layoffs substantially disrupt the ability of the states to protect and serve their residents and pose serious risks and harms to their citizens’ health, safety, and lives by impacting state programs ranging from emergency planning and response, infrastructure repair, environmental protection, public health, among many more.

The brief includes multiple examples of federal statutes inviting or requiring federal and state collaboration to solve problems, including:

The United States Geological Survey’s work to identify, assess, and plan for potential landslide hazards;

The tsunami hazard mitigation program created by the Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA);

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) national suicide and mental health hotlines;

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s deployment of a team to address crises such as food-borne pathogens’ threat to human health; and

FEMA’s responsibility to develop operational plans and lead infrastructure workers who respond to disasters, establish programs for temporary housing during emergencies, and ensure that federal agencies work in coordination with state and local officials.

Attorney General Bonta has forcefully stood up to the Trump Administrations illegal efforts to dismember and impair the federal government though mass firing.

This week, Attorney General Bonta filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration challenging the unlawful mass firing of roughly 10,000 full-time HHS employees, the consolidation of 28 HHS divisions into 15 divisions, and the closing of half of HHS’s ten regional offices — in addition to previously filed lawsuits challenging the illegal firing of probationary federal workers and U.S. Department of Education workers.

Attorney General Bonta has submitted two amicus briefs (here and here) in lawsuits challenging the Trump Administrations dismantling of the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau — actions that include issuing a suspension of work across the agency and terminating probationary employees — and rapidly and substantially increases the burden on state agencies to protect consumers.

Last month, Attorney General Bonta filed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging operational changes to Social Security Administration policies. These changes, including staffing cuts, field office closures, and the illegal shuttering of departments, have hampered SSA’s ability to help older adults and persons with disabilities access the benefits and services they depend on.

In filing the brief, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the brief can be found here.