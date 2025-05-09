Cottage Health President Emeritus Ron Werft Honored with National Award from American Hospital Association

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA —May 8, 2025— Cottage Health is proud to announce that Ron Werft, former President and CEO and now president emeritus has received the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) 2025 Board of Trustees Award. The national recognition honors individuals or groups who have made substantial and noteworthy contributions to the mission and work of the AHA on behalf of the hospital field. Werft was presented with the award on May 5 during the AHA Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Werft’s career at Cottage Health spanned 38 years, including 25 years as President and CEO. Under his leadership, Cottage Health expanded access to care across the California Central Coast and strengthened its role as an innovative regional health system. Milestones during his tenure include the development of a new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, the founding of the Cottage Center for Population Health and Cottage Health Research Institute, and the formation of the Compton Center for Medical Excellence and Innovation. Werft also championed partnerships with local colleges to grow the health care workforce and led the development of housing for health care professionals. Werft retired from his role in April of this year.

“Ron’s legacy is felt throughout the Central Coast and across the broader health care community,” said Eric Seale, Chair of the Cottage Health Board of Directors. “His vision has guided Cottage through incredible growth, always keeping quality, community and the people who provide care at the heart of everything. This national recognition from the AHA is a fitting tribute to his years of service and leadership.”

In addition to his impact locally, Werft played a key role nationally, serving in leadership positions with the AHA for decades. He chaired AHA’s Regional Policy Board 9, led the Task Force on Workforce, and contributed to numerous national committees. He is also a past chair of both the California Hospital Association and the Hospital Association of Southern California.The AHA is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA is the national advocate for its members, which include nearly 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and 43,000 individual members. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends.

