Demian Barnett Named 2025 Superintendent/Principal of the Year by ACSA Region 13

The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 13 has selected Demian Barnett, Superintendent/Principal of PEABODY CHARTER SCHOOL, as the 2025 Superintendent/Principal of the Year. This recognition acknowledges Barnett’s dedication and his 34-year commitment to public education.

During his 13-year tenure at PEABODY CHARTER SCHOOL, Barnett has worked alongside teachers and staff at the largest elementary school in the community, which serves nearly 800 students. During this time, the school community has earned recognition as a California Distinguished School and a National Blue Ribbon School.

“I am grateful for this recognition from my colleagues,” Barnett shared. “It is an honor to work with so many committed and talented educators in Santa Barbara County.”

With experience at every level of the TK-12 system, Barnwood has worked as a teacher, administrator, district director, and school leader throughout his career. In addition to leading PEABODY CHARTER SCHOOL, he mentors new teachers, coaches aspiring administrators, and serves as an instructor in the Preliminary Services Administration Credential program at the County Office of Education.

Colleagues note that Barnett approaches his work with “the passion of the amateur and the competence of the professional.” His work reflects the belief that public education helps move our community toward its democratic promise.

“I am lucky to work with so many committed teachers and school staff,” Barnett said. “Their commitment to provide the best experience possible for the students and families that we serve is admirable. Even after all these years, the best part of my job is spending time with the kids and getting to know the families that we are blessed to serve.”

A past president of the South Santa Barbara chapter of ACSA, Barnett is among the educators recognized through ACSA’s annual awards program, which acknowledges administrators for their contributions to public education at both regional and state levels.

ACSA, the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States, serves more than 17,000 California educators and advocates for public school students in kindergarten through grade 12, as well as adult learners.