Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, May 9, 2025 – Since closing its doors for relocation on March 31st, the Goleta Valley Library has continued to serve the community by maintaining access to library materials and providing programs for all ages. Library staff have already started unpacking at the temporary location, dubbed “GVL Express”, set to open in early June at 6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105.

As the relocation phase continues at Goleta Valley Library, we’re pleased to share a few updates with you on how you can receive library services throughout the month of May.

Credit: Courtesy

Book Drops: Book drops have recently been moved from the Fairview Avenue location to the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) and City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) and are open to accept returns. Materials returned in the book drops are collected and checked in Monday – Friday. Please do not deposit donations in the book drops as we are not equipped to accept them at this time.

Programs: Adult programs have moved to the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue), and the Library’s popular Baby & Me and Wiggly Storytime classes have moved to rotating locations on Friday mornings, including parks throughout Goleta. See our full online calendar at http://www.goletavalleylibrary.org/calendar.

Bookvan: Goleta Valley Library’s Bookvan has seen a huge increase in visits since the relocation has begun, with library patrons able to pick up their holds along its weekly route in Isla Vista, as well as three new Goleta stops during the closure. Plan your visit to our rotating locations at http://www.goletavalleylibrary.org/bookvan to browse, check out what’s new, get help from library staff, and return materials.

Zip Books: Zip Books grant funds remain available to request titles not owned in the Black Gold Cooperative Library System which are sent directly to your home at no cost. Visit the Zip Books webpage at http://www.goletavalleylibrary.org/zipbooks to learn more and to place a request.

Get in Touch: Patrons with questions about their account or the move are encouraged to call (805) 964-7878 and leave a message, or email goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org. Staff are returning calls and emails, and we would love to hear from you.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of the highly anticipated GVL Express, coming soon.