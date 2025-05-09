Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to trim trees and perform other maintenance work related to fire prevention will take place on Highway 154 for a nearly one mile section just east of US 101 (near Los Olivos) on Monday, May 12 through Wednesday, May 14 from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with delays not to exceed 20 minutes.

This roadwork will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team from Buellton, CA.

