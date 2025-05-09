Incident at Adams Elementary School Unfounded

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Adams Elementary School | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 8, 2025

On May 8, 2025, at 11:50 am Santa Barbara Police Dispatch received a call of a subject driving erratically on the freeway. The reporting party followed the vehicle which exited on Las Positas and then pulled into the parking lot of Adams Elementary School, 2701 Las Positas Rd. The reporting party stated the driver had exited his vehicle and was last seen “running” into the Adams School campus.

Responding officers alerted school staff to place the school in a brief “Secure in place” status while they conducted a protective sweep of the campus. Multiple officers responded to the scene and the campus was thoroughly searched with negative results. Once the campus was cleared, the “Secure in place” status was lifted.

Surveillance footage from the school parking lot was later obtained and it showed the reporting party’s claim to be ultimately unfounded. A message was sent out by the Santa Barbara Unified School District informing the parents of the incident and the lifting of the “Secure in place” status.