Lompoc Aquatic Center Offering June Swim Instructor Training

LOMPOC, CA, May 8 – Lompoc Parks and Recreation is holding Swim Instructor Training in June at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.The purpose of the training is to equip instructor candidates to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program. The deadline to register for this next training session is Wednesday, June 11.

Training will be presented in a classroom-learning format. Participants are given an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program, skills practice on stroke techniques, and practice-teaching assignments. These practice-teaching assignments give participants experience in teaching program materials, including making presentations and demonstrations, class organization and management, and evaluating participant progression. Participants can also shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.

Participants should note that this course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given on training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

Training Prerequisites:

Candidates must be at least 16 years of age and must have the ability to demonstrate the following strokes: front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke), and breaststroke.

Candidates must also be able to demonstrate floating on the back and treading water for 1 minute.

Training Dates and Times:

Friday, June 13: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 14: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, June 16: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Training Fee: $30

**The instructor course fee will be refunded for Lompoc Valley residents/participants who apply to become an instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the instructor course.Course Registration: Registrations are taken by phone (805)-875-8100, or online (https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation). A valid email address is required when registering for this course. The deadline to register is Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.