Mari

Our lovable 5-year-old lady Mari is sure to bring a smile to your face! While she lounges about and enjoys having her personal space (be mindful of her boundaries!) she is quick to say hello and waltz over for some love. Give her a tummy rub or a light scritch under her chin and surely she’ll ask for more — just pay attention to her body language and when she’s had her fill. Mari is currently on a prescription diet to lose a little weight, but she adores snacking on wheat grass as a treat!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Lilybit

LillyBit is a tiny but mighty…she’s got oodles of personality! This cute black and white girl is guaranteed to melt your heart. She was found as the only kitten at a construction site…maybe dumped as she is super friendly and has no fear! In foster care, she got along with the resident cats, the kittens that she found company and the dog! What more could you ask for?!

So if you are looking for a fun-loving, active, funny kitten with lots of love to offer in the way of snuggles in between all the entertainment, you must meet LillyBit.

She has had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. She has had her first FVRCP vaccinations and is wormed, spayed and micro-chipped.

You can meet her at RESQCATS with an adoption appointment and take this little whirlwind home! Call (805)452-4185 or contact us through the website: http://www.RESQCATS.org