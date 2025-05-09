More Than 20 Old Town Goleta Businesses Awarded Pride of Place Grant Funding

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 8, 2025 – The City of Goleta is excited to announce the award of twenty-two grants totaling $120,000 through its Old Town Pride of Place (POP) Grant Program. These grants will support innovative projects aimed at enhancing the unique character of Old Town Goleta—the City’s historic heart and downtown hub—and drawing more customers and visitors to the area. The Goleta City Council approved the final slate of awards at its May 6 meeting, following recommendations from the Economic Development & Revitalization Committee.

District 2 City Councilmember James Kyriaco said, “These grants are about more than just funding, they are about celebrating and strengthening the small businesses that already make Old Town a special and unique place. The Pride of Place grants are about honoring what’s here and securing that foundation for the future.”

The POP Grant Program attracted an enthusiastic response, with twenty-eight applications submitted during the four-week application window. Proposals collectively requested over $500,000, showcasing the passion and creativity of local business owners committed to enriching Old Town.

The selected projects reflect a wide variety of initiatives aimed at improving aesthetics, driving economic activity, and building community pride. Funded ideas include vibrant public art murals, storefront beautification, artist markets, cultural and community events, fitness and skateboarding competitions, dance classes, and targeted marketing efforts to attract visitors and shoppers to the area.

The recipients include (in alphabetical order): Avellana Dance Studio, Blue Blossoms, Buscaron Biometrics, Carpeteria Carpet One, CopyRightSB, CZ Furniture Solutions, E Salon, Elvira’s Photography and Video, Foster Functional Fitness, Goleta Barbers, Island See & Feed, Latinos Insurance Agency, Liz G Photography, NQ Nails and Spa Services, OTC Coffee dba Old Town Coffee, Paperback Alley, Santa Barbara Aquatics, Santa Barbara Electronics Supply, Skate One Corp. dba Powell Peralta, The Edge Salon & Barbershop, and the Starfish Connection.

City staff will be working closely with each grant recipient in the coming weeks to finalize agreements and distribute funds. In addition, recipients will receive technical and permitting support as needed to bring their projects to life. To further support grantees’ success, the City is partnering with Women’s Economic Ventures to provide free business coaching and advisory services, ensuring recipients have a clear, strategic plan for effectively utilizing their grant funds.

Congratulations to all the POP Grant recipients. We can’t wait to see the impact your projects are going to have on Old Town Goleta.

For more information on the POP Grant Program awards see the staff report here: https://tinyurl.com/yb3tm85e.

Please contact Shannon Kirn at skirn@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 562-5512 if you have any questions.