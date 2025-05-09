Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Launches “Heat Clean Program”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Today, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) launched its Heat Clean program, which helps cover the costs of replacing residential wood-burning heaters (stoves, inserts, or fireplaces) that are used as a primary heat source with zero-emission alternatives (electric fireplace inserts or heat pumps). Homeowners are eligible to apply for the program, and renters may also qualify if they provide formal approval from the property owner.

Here’s how the program works:

Households in a State-designated low-income or disadvantaged community or on tribal lands, or that document low-income eligibility, can receive up to $12,000 toward replacement with an electric air-source heat pump, and up to $7,000 toward replacement with an electric fireplace insert. Location of State-designated low-income and disadvantaged communities is determined by this State map: California Climate Investments Priority Populations 4.0

All other households may be eligible for up to $5,000 toward replacement with an electric air-source heat pump and up to $2,500 toward replacement with an electric fireplace insert.

Natural gas heaters (including gas fireplace inserts) are not eligible as replacement heaters.

The replacement heater must be purchased and installed with a participating installer (see attachment). There are six installers for heat pumps and two installers for electric fireplace inserts.

Incentive funds for heat pumps awarded through this program can be stacked with funds from other incentive programs for heat pumps.

Applicants should apply first and receive their voucher to ensure eligibility and funding availability before contacting a participating installer. The program funding is not retroactive.

Incentives will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is exhausted.

In the fall and winter, people throughout the county contact APCD with concerns about the health effects of neighborhood wood smoke. Wood smoke contains gases and particulate matter and can harm the lungs and heart. Smoke from fireplaces and woodstoves accounts for nearly a third of the wintertime fine particle pollution in Santa Barbara County.

APCD has approximately $400,000 in funding available for this year’s program, previously known as APCD’s Woodsmoke Reduction Program. Heat pumps are now eligible for this program. Heat pumps have many advantages: they operate efficiently, are easy to maintain, and provide both heating and cooling. However, they often have a higher upfront cost than traditional heaters to purchase and install.The program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts cap-and-trade dollars to work in communities. APCD’s program is in line with the State’s efforts to reduce levels of particulate matter and black carbon, a short-lived climate pollutant emitted when wood burns. Historically, APCD’s voluntary programs geared toward residential wood-burning fireplaces have helped replaced 133 fireplaces and woodstoves throughout the county.

“Replacing a wood-burning fireplace or stove can make a big difference in neighborhood air quality,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD Executive Director.

“Making the switch provides an improved ease in heating your household, improved indoor air quality, and reduced fire hazards. I encourage Santa Barbara County residents to take advantage of this opportunity.”

For full program details and requirements, and links to application materials, visit http://www.OurAir.org/heatclean.

For questions, email heatclean@sbcapcd.org.