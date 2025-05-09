Tips for Settling Affairs Offered at Timely Moment 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—Northern Trust Senior Relationship Advisor Ben Pringle, CFP ®, CTFA, is offering tips for locals who will need to carry out a loved one’s estate plan. As the nation weathers the greatest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, his expert advice is relevant to an increasing number of people. Pringle will offer a survey of the topic in a one-hour free Zoom webinar on Tuesday, May 13 at noon.

After a loved one dies, those left in charge of settling the estate can spend months tying up loose ends. Pringle’s advice will help attendees prepare to take on this responsibility without feeling they are alone. He will share details on the many steps of estate settlement, from engaging with CPAs, attorneys, and service providers to managing accounts appropriately. Those interested in attending are invited to register online.

The free webinar will be presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Planned Giving Advisory Council. The Council is composed of a select group of local professionals working in various aspects of gift planning, including attorneys, financial advisors, trust officers, real estate professionals, donors, and planned giving officers. Council members offer insight and expertise on the impact of trends in economics, taxation, and estate planning on charitable giving, and they serve as a resource for various opportunities to educate donors, employees, and fellow legal and financial professionals about the Museum and on topics relevant to planned giving.

“Legacy gifts have been instrumental in helping to build, maintain, and operate the Museum and the Sea Center. For many people, a legacy gift is the largest gift they make—and through those gifts, their legacy lives on in the work we do every day,” says the Museum’s Philanthropy Officer of Legacy Giving Andrea McFarling. “Your legacy can be as enduring as the history we preserve.”

For those unable to attend, the webinar will be made available on the Museum’s YouTube channel at a later date.

Visit sbnature.org/calendar for more information about this and other Museum events.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.