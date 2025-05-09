UBGC Carpinteria Club Director Diana Ornelas Wins Prestigious National Trainer Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carpinteria, CA – United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is proud to announce that Diana Ornelas, Club Director of the Carpinteria Club, has been honored with the 2025 Pacific Trainer of the Year Award by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). This national recognition celebrates outstanding contributions in training and leadership development across the Boys & Girls Clubs Movement.

Selected from over 90 nominees nationwide, Diana was recognized for her exceptional facilitation skills, commitment to professional development, and the positive impact of her training sessions. She is a Tier 1 certified trainer through the National Trainers Initiative (NTI) and has led multiple high-quality sessions over the past year, earning glowing feedback from participants across the region.

This national recognition follows another major milestone: earlier this year, Diana was also named Director of the Year by her peers at UBGC—an award that speaks to her unwavering dedication, strong leadership, and the respect she’s earned among her colleagues.

Diana will be formally recognized at the upcoming 2025 Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Conference in San Diego, CA, where she will join other honorees from across the country in celebrating their contributions to the movement.

Her work at the Carpinteria Club continues to positively impact the lives of hundreds of local youth, creating a safe, enriching environment where young people can thrive.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit http://www.unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.