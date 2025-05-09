Where Nopalitos Grow Celebrates Mexican Culture and Imagination in a Heartfelt New Picture Book

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — A dreamy new children’s picture book is bringing warmth, tradition, and tamales to bedtime. Where Nopalitos Grow, written and illustrated by Irma L. Hersel, is a tender story inspired by the author’s childhood visits to her grandmother’s village in Mexico. The book follows young Roberto as he journeys into a dream filled with music, magic, and the timeless comfort of Abuelita’s love.

Released to enthusiastic reviews and recently named a 2024 Best Book Awards Finalist by American Book Fest, Where Nopalitos Grow is more than a story—it’s a celebration of cultural identity, family roots, and imagination.

The book includes:

A bilingual story for ages 4–8

Spanish vocabulary and glossary

A hidden object challenge (find the heart-shaped Prickly Pear Fruit “tuna”)

Free downloadable activities including coloring pages, word games, and a nopalitos salad recipe for kids

“This book is for every child who dreams in two languages,” says Hersel. “I wanted to create a story that reflects the heart and spirit of our culture—and gives families a way to connect across generations.”

Where Nopalitos Grow is available on Amazon and through http://www.irmawrites.com, where families can also find bonus activities and educator resources.

About the Author:

Irma L. Hersel is a Santa Barbara–based author and illustrator with a passion for storytelling that honors heritage, community, and childhood wonder. This is her debut children’s book.