Your Vote Counts in the WaterWise High School Video Contest

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce that voting is underway for the 25th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest’s “People’s Choice Award.” The contest challenged students throughout Santa Barbara County to produce fun, creative 30-second videos on the importance of water-use efficiency to our community.

This year’s theme is “Get Rooted in Local Beauty with Native Plants”

Ten videos were submitted this year by 29 students from three high schools across the county, including Dos Pueblos, Santa Ynez Valley Union, and San Marcos. The public is invited to view all student videos submitted.

Anyone with a YouTube or Gmail account can vote by “Liking” their favorite video(s) on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@WaterWiseSB/playlists. All votes must be submitted before 5 p.m. on Friday, May 23rd.

County Water Agency Manager Matt Young said, “This is a fun, educational contest that we look forward to every year. It’s a great way to engage students and the public about water conservation and the students put so much effort into making these creative, funny, and educational videos. Don’t miss out! We encourage everyone to partake in the fun by watching and voting.”

In addition to the “People’s Choice Award,” judges from local water providers award the First, Second, and Third Place, as well as the Spanish award. Prizes range up to $1,000 for the winning schools. Students on the winning teams also receive cash prizes through in-kind donations from generous sponsors, including Carollo Engineers, La Buena 105.1 FM, Geosyntec Consultants, Ewing Irrigation, and Dudek. The contest is funded by a network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency. Together, these agencies sponsor programs that promote water conservation and awareness in the county.

Visit WaterWiseSB.org to discover more ways to maximize your water efficiency, to view all the competing videos, and vote for your favorites!