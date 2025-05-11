Talk about waste, fraud, and abuse — a $100 million taxpayer-funded 79th birthday party military parade for a self-congratulating president elected by less than one-third of eligible U.S. voters (85 million did not vote, 77 million voted for him, and 75 million voted for the opposition) while he cruelly fires beneficial, non-wasteful federal workers; scares elected officials, university presidents, law firms, and others into submission with threats including police intervention, name calling, and extortion; breaks down democratic institutions, including ignoring the judiciary; upends the economy of not only the U.S. but every other nation in the world; and violates the U.S. Constitution: All in 100 days. This is to be celebrated? I don’t think so.

Put the $100 million into the U.S. government piggy bank for public needs.

He can use his own crypto-currency and his stock market windfalls from the Wall Street fall and rise due to his tariff chaos for his personal birthday party on his own golf course and in his own home.

The rest of us have to finance our own birthday parties.