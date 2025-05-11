Dos Pueblos Boys’ Lacrosse Advances to CIF-SS Division 2 Championship Game After 13-4 Pummeling of Oaks Christian

After falling short in the semifinal round last season the Dos Pueblos High boys’ Lacrosse team took the next step with a 14-3 victory over Oaks Christian, punching its ticket to the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship game.

The Chargers are a veteran team with 17 seniors and have built towards this moment culminating in a dominant performance to defeat the visiting Lions for the second time this season.

Danny Perez was a stalwart at goalkeeper for Dos Pueblos racking up 11 saves as the Chargers shut down the Oaks Christian offense after falling behind 2-0 early in the game.

Orion Prewarski takes the shot. Photo Credit: Gabriel Luna

A balanced offensive attack sparked the Chargers to a 9-1 run to close the first half and they took a 9-3 lead into halftime.

A goal by Birchim off an assist by Jack Finneran increased the Dos Pueblos lead to 11-4 going into the fourth quarter. Dan Finneran and Gus Miller added fourth quarter goals as Dos Pueblos cruised to victory.

The Chargers will now wait for the result of the Aliso Niguel versus San Clemente semifinal on Tuesday to find out who they play in the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship game on Saturday, May 17.