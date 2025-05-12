National Police Week & Remembrance Ceremony

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 10, 2024

The Santa Barbara Police Department is hosting a remembrance ceremony for National Police Officers Memorial Day on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10 AM on the front steps of the Police Department at 215 East Figueroa Street.

In 1962, President Kennedy was authorized by Congress to proclaim May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The proclamation read: “To pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime.” Additionally, the week on which National Peace Officers Memorial Day falls was to be recognized as “National Police Week.” This year, National Police Week is May 11 – 17, 2025.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is honoring those fallen law enforcement heroes who have given their lives or become disabled in the line of duty for the safety, protection, and service of their community. We encourage all Santa Barbara community members who wish to remember these fallen officers to join us on Thursday, May 15.