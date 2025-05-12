For those Americans who are filled with worry and anger by the current state of affairs under Trump’s second term, there are many, if not more, foreign populations that are equally shocked and appalled by the actions of Trump and his minions.

Below is one German’s take on similarities with Trump and his MAGA movement and the manipulative Nazi leader’s influence from his country’s past.

“I find Trump as repulsive as everyone, but as a German, on thing I want to push back on is focusing only on one man.

“Hitler’s rise was possible because he was able to exploit the racial hatred and conspiratorial thinking that already existed.

“It’s MAGA acolytes that see Trump as an extraordinary figure. He was a reality show grifter with a crumbling business; Hitler was an undisciplined drifter with delusions of grandeur.

“It’s the soil that matters, not just the rotten harvest.”